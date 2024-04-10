KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.77

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 262767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

KDDI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

