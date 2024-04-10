Komodo (KMD) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $63.59 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,719,948 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

