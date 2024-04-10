Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,008,580 shares.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.35. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of -0.12.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

