Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,810 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 582,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.24.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.