Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.77. 2,840,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,186. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

