Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,563 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. 6,293,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,111. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.