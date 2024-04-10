Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.02. 226,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,550. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

