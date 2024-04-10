Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.92. 1,247,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.