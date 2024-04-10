Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.92

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.92 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.42). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 484,571 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Marshalls Stock Up 0.6 %
Marshalls Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.54), for a total value of £18,424 ($23,318.57). Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
