Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $606.57. 386,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,544. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.40 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.92 and a 200-day moving average of $501.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

