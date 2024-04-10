MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MDB Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB Capital Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MDB Capital stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 6,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653. MDB Capital has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

