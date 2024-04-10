MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.25

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as high as $15.32. MediWound shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 54,141 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. StockNews.com lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $917,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

