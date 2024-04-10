Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 1,944.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVSTW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 34,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

