MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRA remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

