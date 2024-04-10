My DeFi Pet Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $56,347.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000565 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

