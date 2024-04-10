Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,298.67

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $34,298.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00101550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00035362 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

