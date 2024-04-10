Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $618.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.81. The firm has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

