Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,566,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

