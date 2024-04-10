NFT (NFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013564 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00016563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,534.91 or 1.00065717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00126789 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.