Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,016.81

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,016.81 ($12.87) and traded as low as GBX 970.60 ($12.28). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 994 ($12.58), with a volume of 17,072 shares trading hands.

Nichols Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,003.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,016.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £361.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.