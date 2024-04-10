Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

SPXX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,275. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.