ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.82. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 194,797 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.46.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,982 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 107,056 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

