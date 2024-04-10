Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.39. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 15,517 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

