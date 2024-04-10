PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $65.88. 8,559,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,247,154. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

