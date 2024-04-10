Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Down 0.4%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.21. 15,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
