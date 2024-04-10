Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Down 0.4%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.21. 15,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.