ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.