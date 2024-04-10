Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $549.62 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00007423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $549.62 million and $318.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.10 or 0.05002697 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00066316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003732 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.