Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

