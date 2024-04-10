Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Raises Dividend to GBX 115.90 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 4,297.40 ($54.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,408.67. The company has a market cap of £30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,889.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,102.64 ($51.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,570 ($83.15).
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
