Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $581.34

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.34 ($7.36) and traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.42). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 659 ($8.34), with a volume of 570,459 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.14) to GBX 688 ($8.71) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.57) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 634.50 ($8.03).

Redrow Stock Down 1.3 %

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 656.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redrow

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.26), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($226,702.82). Corporate insiders own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

