Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $545.89

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.89 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 547.30 ($6.93). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 534.80 ($6.77), with a volume of 2,578,935 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMV. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.66) to GBX 650 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 656.67 ($8.31).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,190.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($181,571.65). Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

