Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as low as C$5.18. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 148,242 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$666.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.38.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4297386 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In related news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders have purchased 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

