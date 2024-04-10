SATS (1000SATS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.84 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. SATS has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $33.84 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SATS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SATS has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00046523 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $38,778,512.19 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SATS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SATS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.