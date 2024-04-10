Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Down 0.5%

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.20 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.77). 275,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 185,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of £81.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,020.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,333.33%.

Insider Activity

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Beddy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($8,733.07). Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

