Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($28.03). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.40), with a volume of 311,551 shares traded.

Schroders Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,165 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,165.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.