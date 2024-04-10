Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Drops By 83.0%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 171,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $629.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $38.64.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
