Short Interest in Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Drops By 65.0%

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Gamer Pakistan Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ GPAK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 823,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.39.
About Gamer Pakistan
