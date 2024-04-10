Short Interest in Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Expands By 274.0%

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 274.0% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Globavend Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GVH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,847. Globavend has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14.
Globavend Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globavend
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.