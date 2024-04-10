Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Decreases By 66.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCW remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

