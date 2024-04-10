Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 79.3%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 413,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,323. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 80.94% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

