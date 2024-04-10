Short Interest in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Grows By 200.0%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSPO remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,340. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $5,585,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.