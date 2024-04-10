Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 86.1%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 141,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.6544 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

