Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Decreases By 93.5%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $20.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
