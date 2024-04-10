Short Interest in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Expands By 400.0%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LNZAW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

