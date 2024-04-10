Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expands By 2,042.9%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 2,042.9% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 31,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.