Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expands By 2,042.9%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 2,042.9% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 31,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
