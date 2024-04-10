Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $535.98 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,591.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.59 or 0.00874639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00136823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00133104 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,979,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,954,600,353 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

