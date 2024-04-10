SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.17

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and traded as high as $56.97. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 742 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

