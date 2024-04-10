Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.31. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 890 shares trading hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

