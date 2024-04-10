Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.20

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.20 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25.26 ($0.32). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.33), with a volume of 638,742 shares changing hands.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,313.25). Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

