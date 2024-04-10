Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Up 8.4%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 3,597,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,050,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.07.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

